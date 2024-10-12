Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. The company has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

