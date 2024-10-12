Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,024,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in AutoZone by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,182.33.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $23.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,129.78. 67,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3,009.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

