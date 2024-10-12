Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,453 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,185,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,399,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.09. 7,036,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,263. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74. The firm has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

