Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,867 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $932.06. 2,293,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $910.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $852.32. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

