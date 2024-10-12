Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 87 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FICO traded up $46.48 on Friday, hitting $2,031.00. 203,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,702. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,043.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,821.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,525.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.