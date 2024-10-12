Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

RIVN stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

