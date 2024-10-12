RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.80.

Get RLI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 45.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.