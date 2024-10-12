Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

