Robert W. Baird Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $9.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

SAGE opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,013 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 518,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.