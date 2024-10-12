Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

Robinson Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.73. The company has a market cap of £17.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Robinson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

