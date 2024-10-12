Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $77.86. 552,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,437,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.24.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,156 shares of company stock worth $5,411,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

