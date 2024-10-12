Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

