RPC (NYSE:RES) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. RPC has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RPC by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

