Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

Shares of SPGC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 62,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.64. Sacks Parente Golf has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 99.40% and a negative net margin of 391.56%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sacks Parente Golf will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.