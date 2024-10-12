Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

