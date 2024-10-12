Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $50.49 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,665.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,030 shares of company stock worth $87,159,176. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $19,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.