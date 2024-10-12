Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,291,132.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,053,030 shares of company stock worth $87,159,176 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

