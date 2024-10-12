San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,984 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.