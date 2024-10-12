San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,265.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,353,652. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

