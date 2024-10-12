Sanctum Infinity (INF) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $172.23 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for $181.36 or 0.00288018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 949,692 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 949,692.16477674. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 180.54641775 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,825,817.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

