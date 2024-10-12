Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $201,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

