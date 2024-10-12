Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New $357,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $419,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.17%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.