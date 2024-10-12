Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,128,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,933,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 16,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ECL opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

