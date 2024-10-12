Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 2,407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.5 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAPIF remained flat at $20.79 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Saputo has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

