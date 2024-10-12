Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.66 and last traded at $122.10. 370,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,267,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

