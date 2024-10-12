Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.
About Schibsted ASA
