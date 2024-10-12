Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.