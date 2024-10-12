Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

