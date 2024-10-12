Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.07 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.31). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.31), with a volume of 410,015 shares traded.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £462.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.50.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

