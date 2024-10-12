Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $79.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,316,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,649,000 after buying an additional 279,296 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,019,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

