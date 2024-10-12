Scotiabank Downgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Hold

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

