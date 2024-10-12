Scotiabank Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

OXY stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

