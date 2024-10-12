SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. SES AI has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,393.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 82,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,457.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,601,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,360,862.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,073,348 shares of company stock worth $1,718,737. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.