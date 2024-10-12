SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €5.18 ($5.69) and last traded at €5.15 ($5.66). Approximately 80,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.13 ($5.64).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.39.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

