Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $105.00 at BTIG Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. William Blair initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

