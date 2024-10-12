Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Up 200% – Time to Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 200% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.