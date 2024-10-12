Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Grows By 3,484.1%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 3,484.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AirNet Technology Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of AirNet Technology stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AirNet Technology
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.