Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Grows By 3,484.1%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 3,484.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AirNet Technology Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of AirNet Technology stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.