Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Rises By 804.9%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 804.9% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AENT opened at $2.63 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

