Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 38.3%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

