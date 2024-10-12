Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Expands By 70.7%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,788. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.