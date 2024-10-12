Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Expands By 70.7%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,788. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.