Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Decreases By 51.1%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bravo Mining stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Bravo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

