Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Drops By 25.3%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.3 days.
Cargojet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $99.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $103.11.
Cargojet Company Profile
