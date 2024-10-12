Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Grows By 100.0%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

CITE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340. Cartica Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 245,507 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,673,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 42.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,461 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.