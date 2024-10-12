Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Drops By 46.6%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBL International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. CBL International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

