Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Drops By 46.6%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CBL International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BANL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. CBL International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
About CBL International
