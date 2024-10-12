Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Increases By 8,700.0%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CZAVF opened at $37.15 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

Featured Articles

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

