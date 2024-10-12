Short Interest in China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Expands By 375.8%

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,000 shares, a growth of 375.8% from the September 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About China Youzan
