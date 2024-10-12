Short Interest in China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Expands By 375.8%

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,000 shares, a growth of 375.8% from the September 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.