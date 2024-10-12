Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Increases By 133.3%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Cranswick Price Performance
CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading hours on Friday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$63.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.69.
Cranswick Company Profile
