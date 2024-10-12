Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Increases By 133.3%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Cranswick Price Performance

CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading hours on Friday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$63.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.69.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

