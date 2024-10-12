Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Drops By 90.9%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:DWLAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Dowlais Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.38.
About Dowlais Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.