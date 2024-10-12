Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Drops By 90.9%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DWLAF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Dowlais Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.38.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

