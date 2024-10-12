Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Declines By 33.6%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 3.1 %

TAKOF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 11,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

