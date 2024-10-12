Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Expands By 6,500.0%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of UREKF stock opened at 0.24 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of 0.52.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.