Short Interest in Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Decreases By 37.2%

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
Shares of CPPKF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.67.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
